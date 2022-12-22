Methodist Northlake opens sexual assault treatment center

GARY — Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus opened a treatment center dedicated to caring for victims of sexual assault Thursday, staff announced last week.

The Sexual Trauma Awareness and Recovery Center will offer forensic evidence collection; preventive treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy and HIV; emotional support; and referral to additional community resources, according to a news release. The center will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sheila Pochron, director of critical care, said the Indiana Department of Health supplied a grant to open the center after the department completed a study identifying areas with vulnerable populations — specifically, where there is a lack of people seeking care for sexual assault due to a lack of resources.

Last year, Northlake saw over 200 patients who sought out care after a sexual assault, which Pochron thinks is an underestimate due to many victims who do not seek out treatment.

"If there's a safe place, like a center with trained nurses, they're more likely to seek care and hopefully press charges," Pochron said.

The center is staffed by 10 trained sexual assault nurse examiners, known as SANEs, who provide care. Part of the training includes instruction on collecting rape kits and testifying in court, Pochron said. Three of the nurses are trained to perform care for pediatric patients.

Previously, patients would go to the emergency room, but the center offers a quieter, quicker alternative to ER care, Pochron said.

"ER environments aren't conducive to care for something like that," Pochron said of sexual assaults.

Pochron said the center has partnered with Fairhaven Rape Crisis Center and local law enforcement to ensure patients are supported throughout the process.

"With our close relationship with patient advocates and police departments, we can support patients to go through with pressing charges," Pochron said. "And, hopefully, stop the cycle."

Upon arrival, patients can check in at the emergency room. They will be subsequently escorted to the sexual assault treatment center while staff calls a patient advocate who will be there to offer support to the victim throughout the process. If a patient chooses to contact law enforcement, police can escort the patient to the center and assist the patient if they choose to pursue charges.

Pochron said she hopes to expand the services provided by the center, such as providing more pediatric services and services for victims of sex trafficking and partnering with a local organization to offer new clothing for patients when their clothes are processed as evidence.

"We're hoping this can be not just for the Gary community, but a place for anyone to come to in Northwest Indiana," Pochron said.

