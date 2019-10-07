MUNSTER — The high school’s marching band is hosting MHS Band Fest 2019: March to Pompeii from 3-6 p.m. Oct 13 at the football stadium.
The event will take place in the high school field house in the event of rain.
The fest will include a performance by the band at 3:30 p.m. as well as a Crossfit obstacle course and a musical instrument tryout. Additional cash payment activities include food trucks, a dunk tank, glow items and a spirit wear sale.
Cost is $10 for adults, high school and middle school students; $5 for elementary students and free of charge for age 4 and under.
You have free articles remaining.
Included in the cost is an event T-shirt if tickets purchased by Oct. 7.
Go to www.munsterband.org to purchase tickets.
This event replaces the Moonlit March the band sponsored in recent years.
For more information or to be an event sponsor contact Becky McKeever at pita5275@aol.com.