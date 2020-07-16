Michigan City mayor to close beaches, Washington Park due to COVID-19 crowding

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Perry plans to issue an executive order later today announcing the closure of beaches and Washington Park this week, an official confirmed.
The anticipated order is due to Perry's ongoing concerns with the spread of COVID-19, an official said.
Perry's order comes on the heels of Mayor Joe Stahura in Whiting shuttering Whihala Beach until further notice due to unusually large crowds and inability to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
