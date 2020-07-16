You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Michigan City mayor to close beaches, Washington Park due to COVID-19 crowding
breaking urgent

Michigan City mayor to close beaches, Washington Park due to COVID-19 crowding

{{featured_button_text}}
Beach safety

Beachgoers at Michigan City's Washington Park Beach are notified by the sign on the lifeguard stand that no staff are on duty, and to swim at their own risk. The beach does not have lifeguards  this summer.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Perry plans to issue an executive order later today announcing the closure of beaches and Washington Park this week, an official confirmed. 

The anticipated order is due to Perry's ongoing concerns with the spread of COVID-19, an official said. 

Perry's order comes on the heels of Mayor Joe Stahura in Whiting shuttering Whihala Beach until further notice due to unusually large crowds and inability to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gallery: 2018 Cardboard Boat Races in Michigan City

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Police Officer Stevie Gill teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts