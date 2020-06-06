Michigan City native enters the priesthood

GARY — As a chemistry major at IUPUI, Jacob McDaniel had plans to attend graduate school and teach. While his academic plans were proceeding, something was missing in his life.
“I did not feel happy or fulfilled,” said McDaniel, who was ordained Saturday a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Gary. “God was calling me, and it was something I could not ignore.”
After earning his college degree, McDaniel, 28, entered the seminary in 2015.
A native of Michigan City and graduate of Michigan City High School, McDaniel has been assigned as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville. He will celebrate his first Mass as a priest Sunday at his home parish, Queen of All Saints in Michigan City.
The son of Mark and Sharon McDaniel was ordained a transitional deacon last June. McDaniel served his diaconate at St. Matthias in Crown Point. There he assisted with sacraments, religion classes and technology. He helped stream Masses, devotions and one-minute religious videos.
“I’m excited to be a priest,” McDaniel said. “The idea was planted in me in eighth grade, but I took a different way. I gave in to what God wanted for me, and now I get to start another journey in my life as a priest.’
Among his favorite Scripture passages comes from John 2:5 at the wedding feast at Cana, where Jesus’ mother Mary tells servants to “Do whatever He tells you.”
‘It’s about being obedient,” McDaniel said. “I’m not going to do anything without God working through me. I’m a bedrock of Christ, just trying to help people find Jesus.”
Bishop Robert J. McClory said earlier, “This is the first time I have ordained a priest or deacon, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Due to COVID-19, the ordination rite was revised and social distancing was observed at Holy Angels Cathedral. Even with restrictions, the bishop said, “It is a happy time and gives us something to celebrate.”
McClory and McDaniel spent Holy Week together, offering six Masses in eight days.
The bishop described the new priest as “thoughtful, faithful, having an open personality and heart that wants to serve.”
A priest for 21 years, McClory counseled the young priest to “stay close to Jesus, love your people and learn from them and with them.”
The Rev. David Kime, diocesan director of priestly vocations, said McDaniel “has a great personality, larger than life, and is a great storyteller. His homilies will be great. He’s down-to-earth and weaves a spirituality into everything he says.”
McDaniel cited the influence of three priests, the Revs. Kevin Huber from his home parish, James Wozniak from St. Matthias and Rick Nagel from St. John the Evangelist in Indianapolis, his college parish. “All three showed me you can be yourself, have a personality and still be a good priest,” McDaniel said. “You don’t lose anything of your gifts for serving God.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!