Michigan City native enters the priesthood

‘It’s about being obedient,” McDaniel said. “I’m not going to do anything without God working through me. I’m a bedrock of Christ, just trying to help people find Jesus.”

Bishop Robert J. McClory said earlier, “This is the first time I have ordained a priest or deacon, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Due to COVID-19, the ordination rite was revised and social distancing was observed at Holy Angels Cathedral. Even with restrictions, the bishop said, “It is a happy time and gives us something to celebrate.”

McClory and McDaniel spent Holy Week together, offering six Masses in eight days.

The bishop described the new priest as “thoughtful, faithful, having an open personality and heart that wants to serve.”

A priest for 21 years, McClory counseled the young priest to “stay close to Jesus, love your people and learn from them and with them.”

The Rev. David Kime, diocesan director of priestly vocations, said McDaniel “has a great personality, larger than life, and is a great storyteller. His homilies will be great. He’s down-to-earth and weaves a spirituality into everything he says.”

McDaniel cited the influence of three priests, the Revs. Kevin Huber from his home parish, James Wozniak from St. Matthias and Rick Nagel from St. John the Evangelist in Indianapolis, his college parish. “All three showed me you can be yourself, have a personality and still be a good priest,” McDaniel said. “You don’t lose anything of your gifts for serving God.”

