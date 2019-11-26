GARY — A Michigan monsignor has been tapped by Pope Francis to head the Diocese of Gary.
Monsignor Robert J. McClory, 56, is a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit and currently serves as rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
McClory will replace Bishop Donald J. Hying, who was appointed in 2015, as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Gary. Hying recently was named the fifth bishop of Madison and was installed in that role June 25.
McClory, who received the title of monsignor in 2005 by Pope Benedict XVI, was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit — his hometown — on May 22, 1999. His new appointment was publicized Tuesday in Washington, D.C, by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S.
A press conference will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Holy Angels Hall at the Diocesan Pastoral Center on Broadway in Merrillville to celebrate bishop-elect McClory.
The event will be live-streamed on the Diocese of Gary's Facebook page. Additional information can be found at dcgary.org.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.