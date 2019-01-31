EAST CHICAGO — Dennis Richardson walked five miles Thursday morning to find a warm spot to spend the day and a warm meal to fill his belly.
Richardson, 52, is living in a home in Hammond with no heat, working at rehabbing the house for when the weather allows.
He hiked to The Salvation Army of Lake County Community Center in East Chicago on Thursday, arriving at 9:30 a.m. and grabbing a cup of coffee from an urn set up in the lobby.
"I'm mostly trying to get out of the cold," said Richardson, dressed in overalls and layers of sweatshirts as he stood in line for the center's free lunch. "I don't come here that often, at least not recently.
He's there when he needs to because they "treat him right" and some other places don't, he said.
Richardson was one of about 30 people, mostly men, who took advantage of Thursday's meal of pork, corn on the cob, mashed sweet potatoes, strawberry apple sauce, Danish and tea.
Salvation Army Lt. Abraham Marin wished the center could serve more.
The Region's cold weather, he said, was preventing people from coming to the center because many, like Richardson, have to walk. Most days the volunteers serve some 75 meals. On Wednesday, it was about 40 meals and on Thursday about 30 meals.
On Wednesday, they opened the food pantry, but only one person showed up seeking help.
Marin said the cold weather, along with a lack of available public transportation, was keeping the numbers down and a lack of funding and volunteers was preventing the center from reaching out beyond its West Chicago Avenue home.
Marin said he knows there are more in need of a hot meal or a place to warm up, but they just can't get to the center.
Ideally, Marin said, they would use The Salvation Army's cantina, or food truck, to take food to people. Most of those who come to the center for lunch are homeless.
He'd also like to be able to offer them shelter if needed.
Marin said he wished they had the abilities of their neighbors just to the west. Salvation Army of Chicago workers and volunteers are reaching out to the hundreds of homeless in that city's streets and transporting them to warming centers or shelters.
Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said these are issues the group is looking at in its strategic plan.
"The East Chicago corps is a little bit further from where the need is in the city," Feldman said. The plan, which should be final in April, will not only look at how to provide better services to those a distance from one of the county's three community centers, but will also look at whether shelters should become part of the local Salvation Army's responsibilities.
Feldman said there has been the assumption The Salvation Army would be duplicating services if it offered shelters, but with the growth of the homeless population in the Region, it is something that will be addressed in the plan.
The centers in East Chicago, Gary and Munster do serve as warming centers, Feldman said.