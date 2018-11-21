Four complete basic military training
U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew R. Menrath, U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander J. White, U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Aeriel M. Davis and U.S. Air Force Airman Noah M. Lara graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Menrath is a 2017 graduate of Emmanuel Baptist Academy, Valparaiso.
White is a 2018 graduate of Hanover Central High School, Cedar Lake.
Davis is the daughter of Jacqueline and Melvin Davis, of Chicago. She is a 2012 graduate of Kelvyn Park High School, Chicago.
Lara is the son of Todd and Vanessa Lara, of Lake Station. He is a 2017 graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School.