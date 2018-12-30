Three complete military training
U.S. Air Force Airman Jacob Winland, U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Glinski and U.S. Air Force Airman Collin T. Dorsey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Winland is the son of Jonnie Alkire, of Chesterton, and Robert Winland, of Valparaiso. He is a 2018 graduate of Chesterton High School.
Glinski is the son of Stephanie and Michael Clinski, of Westville. He is a 2018 graduate of Westville High School.
Dorsey is the son of Sharon M. and Thomas W. Dorsey, of Crown Point, and husband of Darla M. Peeler, of Portage. He is a 2015 graduate of Crown Point High School.