GARY — The Miller neighborhood has long been considered a Region gem— home to quirky, independently owned shops, breweries and restaurants, a vibrant art community, and — to top it all off — a beach lakefront known for its accessibility and breathtaking views.
“You can get on the train in Chicago, get off in Miller, rent a bike at the train station, and ride to a craft brewery on the way to the beach at the end of Lake Street. From there, you can go through Marquette Park, have a picnic or go to a wedding, and visit the Aquatorium,” said Meg Roman, director of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District.
Residents of the eclectic lakefront community can also now say they have the Indiana Dunes National Park right outside their back door (the park was re-designated this winter as the country’s 61st national park — and the first in the state).
George Rogge, a lifelong Gary resident, community leader and philanthropist, said he hopes the new designation brings more tourists and business development to his beloved Miller community.
“With the poor perception Gary has with the crime, it’s sometimes difficult getting people to come to this unique commercial district, but for all we have to go through, it’s vibrant, and it’s working. It’s exciting,” Rogge said.
Rogge and Roman said Miller has countless attractions that capitalizes on the great outdoors and complements its ever-growing art scene: Marquette Park, the Miller Woods, the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, the Nelson Algren Museum, and the Gary Bathing Beach Aquatorium, and more recently, Square One Culture Gallery, which opened this summer.
“(This neighborhood) is definitely headed in the right direction right now. We have a unique coffee shop. It’s not a Starbucks. We have great chefs like at Angie at the Captain House. It’s excellent food. And of course, we have 18th Street Brewery, one of the greatest breweries in the country,” Rogge said.
About 25 new businesses — coupled with the launching of pop-up art galleries and other community-driven events — have spawned since Miller Beach Arts and Creative District launched in 2011 in response to a slew of business closings on Lake Street.
“We formed to bring vitality back to the community,” she said. “”We’re a do-it-yourself community. Instead of bemoaning and moving on, we took it upon ourselves and successfully revitalized our community,” she said.
Many of the new businesses are situated along the neighborhood’s main strip, including Tequila and Tacos, California Crab Shack, Vibrations Health, Wellness and Juice Bar, and Anna’s Kombucha Café.
Rogge, president and co-founder of the Nelson Algren Museum, said he recently purchase a 28-by-120-foot lot wedged between 18th Street Brewery and the humble, hole-in-the-wall bar Thumbs Up.
The plan is to turn it into a sound stage, and dub it the 616 Nelson Algren Stage that welcomes local musicians and community events.
If all goes well, Rogge said he hopes to debut the stage on June 1.
He said The South Shore line’s double track project, once complete, will lead to a blossoming of businesses in Miller, too, with the Miller station located in the heart of downtown.
Karla Henderson, director of commerce for Gary who hails from Detroit, Michigan, she said quickly fell in love with the neighborhood after accepting the director job last March. Now she lives on Oak Street in Miller.
Henderson said she is excited about a Sanitary District project that starts this summer. The sidewalks in the downtown area will be widened, making it more pedestrian friendly and suitable for the bike-share program as part of a citywide project improving stormwater management in Gary.
Henderson said Miller has a lot going for the neighborhood, but perhaps most of all, it has its people.
“We have the Dunes. We have Marquette Park. But I think the biggest asset we have here are the families who have been here generation after generation, coupled with the new influx of residents, people who have newly discovered this gem of a neighborhood, so it’s a really nice mix,” Henderson said. “I love the energy."