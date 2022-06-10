Missing child with autism found in St. John Township, police say

ST. JOHN TOWNSHIP — A child with autism was found hiding in just 23 minutes after he was reported missing by family in St. John Township, police said.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday police were alerted of a missing 11-year-old boy, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The boy's family called 911 saying that the child walked away from a residence in St. John Township, telling police they were especially worried because of a retention pond in the area.

Police and neighbors searched the area where the child was last seen, and at about 2:53 p.m., an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department saw the child hiding behind a bush.

The child ran but officers were able to corner him and coax him into a squad car. After being checked by paramedics, the child was reunited with his family.

"I am extremely proud of the dedication and professionalism this officer showed in helping to bring a happy end to this situation," Martinez said. "I congratulate and thank all officers and law enforcement agencies involved in the search, as well as members of the community who pulled together to help during this emergency. This is the kind of cooperation and compassion that makes Lake County a wonderful place to live."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.