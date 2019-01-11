Newton County sheriff's police said Friday there's currently no evidence of foul play in the death of a 68-year-old Kentland man found dead late Thursday in a roadside ditch.
Gary Foster was reported missing Thursday night, sheriff's Capt. S. Cothran said.
The caller said Foster had been on his way to visit another person but never arrived. The caller could not reach Foster, which was unusual, police said.
Police contacted Foster's cellphone carrier and received information about his last known location.
Officers searched a large ditch in the area of Bailie Street and County Road 250 West, where they found a bicycle and Foster — who was unresponsive — partially submerged in the water, Cothran said.
Police said they are conducting a death investigation with the Newton County coroner's office.