Missing man found dead; no foul play suspected

HOBART — A 63-year-old man was found dead Sunday after his wife told police he went for a walk in the woods and didn't return, officials said.

Hobart police responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 700 block of Hidden Oak Trail after the woman reported her husband left about 4 p.m. and never returned, Capt. James Gonzales said.

The woman told police her husband regularly walks in the woods behind their home, but he typically returns within about 30 minutes.

Hobart K-9 officers began to track for the missing man, and the Hobart Fire Department drone team also helped, Gonzales said.

Within about 10 minutes of launching the drone, the device spotted a heat signature in dense brush in the wooded area. The drone team helped guide police to the area, where they found the man lying unresponsive on the ground, about 200 yards from him home, officials said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, Gonzales said. The death remained under investigation.

