CROWN POINT — A missing document has temporarily slowed development of the next phase of the Beacon Hill commercial development at 109th and Broadway.
The developers plan to extend Summit Street eastward about 1,000 feet to the planned roundabout where it will eventually connect with Delaware Parkway. The 17.7 acres will have five lots for development, probably as office space, along with two lots for containing drainage ponds. The road extension is slated for construction this year, but the timetable for the development of the lots will depend on getting clients to use the space.
Planning Director Anthony Schlueter said approval would have to be contingent on the developers providing a new legal description of the site that included a small section of land where the roundabout at Delaware Parkway will be. Representatives of the engineering firm DVG apologized for the oversight in not having the document ready for the Plan Commission's meet Monday night and said they planned to get that to the city soon.
The project approval also would be contingent on approval from the Lake County Drainage Board because the berm for the drainage ponds encroaches a couple of feet onto the right of way for the Beaver Dam Ditch. Getting county approval is not expected to be a problem, but DVG's Russ Pozen said he didn't know when the permit application will be submitted to the county.
After hearing from DVG, commissioner Dan Rohaley said he is tired of getting pages of legal descriptions for projects he has to decipher at the last minute. He said the developer should provide a clear description for the commissioners and not leave it up to the commission members. He said it happens every month.
"If you don't have it all here, kick it to next month," Rohaley said. "I don't feel comfortable not having it all here. We try to be accommodating, but at some point enough is enough. You don't even have the basics."
Rohaley moved to defer the matter to the September meeting, and, after a long pause, Scott Evorik seconded it. Member Michael Conquest asked if Rohaley would accept setting a 30-day deadline for getting the legal description and the county approval. If it's not provided, the city could consider the board action as not being valid and another request would have to be made by the developer, Conquest said.
Rohaley stuck to his motion and, after Pozen said the developer would be comfortable with the deferral, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the motion. Conquest and Commission President John Marshall opposed it.