CEDAR LAKE — One combat veteran has been down on his luck. Other veterans can always use some warmth. They all received an early Christmas present Sunday.
“We got you, brother” was the chant as Andrew Cummins, of DeMotte, was named the recipient of a refurbished 2008 Ford Escape.
Cummins, 39, needed physical and emotional encouragement to stand up and accept the keys to the vehicle from Johnny Boersma, president and founder of Mission One, a nonprofit that helps local veterans.
“God bless dry eyes,” an emotional Cummins said.
A combat Marine with four tours of duty, Cummins did not consider himself worthy.
“I did what I wanted to do, like all of you,” Cummins said of his military service. “Thank you so much, my friends.”
Boersma said Cummins was among 12 nominees for the donated vehicle. What set Cummins apart, Boersma said, was his stateside record of going “under the radar” to help other veterans.
Tammy Szostek of DeMotte, who nominated Cummins, noted, “I know how much this car will change his life. He’s one of the best guys I know. He’s not a friend, but a brother.”
The father of two, Cummins has recently gone through a divorce and has been hospitalized for a ruptured colon. His current car has several problems, including malfunctioning back windows.
All the windows work on Cummins’ new car. Boersma outlined the donations to improve the vehicle: oil change, detail work, muffler, battery, brakes, exhaust, plugs and wires, rotors and even new floor mats.
The vehicle even has a Marine Corps window sticker for Cummins, who received the gift on the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marines.
Connie Winter, of Winfield, who donated the vehicle, is a longtime friend of Boersma and her uncle, Bill Taylor, of Dyer, is an ex-Marine.
“I wanted to help out a veteran,” Winter said during the presentation at American Legion Post 261.
Taylor, a Vietnam veteran who received three Purple Hearts, called his niece’s donation “spectacular.” He added, “This is so honorable, and I’m so very proud of her.”
Founded last year, Mission One collects donations of personal care products and clothing and distributes them in backpacks to homeless veterans and other former military personnel in need. The group also distributes coats to veterans and helps cook Thanksgiving meals at veterans’ homes.
Boersma said the U.S. Department of Defense has recently recognized Mission One’s nonprofit status as a 501(c)3 organization.
Along with the car came donations of 25 handmade blankets for area veterans.
Kyle Broz, 18, and his team made the tie-knot blankets for Broz’s Eagle Scout service project. Eagle Scout is the highest rank achieve in the Boy Scouts of America organization.
A Dyer resident and member of Dyer Boy Scout Troop 510, Broz said he wanted to do something for veterans because “my grandfather (Rudy Broz) was in the Navy and when veterans come to my school, I love talking to them. I want to give them blankets because they gave us the right to freedom. I don’t want people to forget about them.”
With the help of scout leaders, the son of Bart and Kristi Broz learned about Mission One projects from Facebook.
“It was a good idea,” said Bart Broz, also his son’s scoutmaster. “There was a need.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Kristi Broz added. “Mission One is a great cause, and we thank the veterans for all they do. It’s a blessing to give back to our veterans for all they’ve done for our freedom.”
Veterans representing several wartime eras appreciated the blankets done in patriotic designs.
“They ought to give him a lot of credit,” said Geno Ward, 85, of Merrillville, a Marine veteran of the Korean War. “Other kids might be playing video games, but he dedicated himself to doing this for us.”
William Van Baber, of Crown Point, a Marine from 1959 to 1964, added, “It’s a pleasure to talk to someone who’s helping other people with their artistic talents. It takes a lot of effort.”