GARY – When Edgewater Behavioral Health Services opened in 2015, it was entering uncharted waters as the state’s first mental health "rapid access center" by offering people in crisis an 24/7 alternative to jail or the emergency room.
The Rapid Access Center, located in the city’s Black Oak section, is a 28-bed facility, with an immediate psychiatric care clinic, where patients can stay for up for 23 hours, and a short-term crisis center with private rooms that can house individuals for as long as 28 days.
On Wednesday, leaders behind Burrell Behavioral Health — a Springfield, Missouri mental health provider — paid a visit to Gary in hopes to replicate what they’ve done with a similar initiative in Greene County, Missouri, where meth and opioid addiction remains rampant.
The hope is to capture the same successes the Gary facility has had, as well as learn from its early missteps in a costly, complex mental health care industry.
About one in five people in the U.S. suffer from a diagnosed mental health disorder in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. Facilities like the one in Gary are gradually opening up across the U.S., a move aimed at reducing visits to overcrowded emergency rooms and overnight jail stays for people who present non-violent and non-emergent behaviors.
As is the case with most new ventures, Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, president and CEO of Edgewater Health, said the Gary facility experienced some growing pains along the way.
She said the center struggled to break even with a $1.2 million budget in the first year, due in part to partners’ pledges falling through and the tendency to overstaff early on.
"To be honest with you, we lost our shirts on it because of a lot of our partners fell through that had wanted us to develop this, and they were going to contribute funding but they didn’t," Hughes said. "Since that time, we’ve also managed to realize that we didn’t have to staff as heavily as we were staffing."
Now, the facility is successfully getting more clients insured and properly billed, she said, and the state of Indiana continues to chip in grant dollars. A county tax also assists with the facility’s budget.
“You will probably, like we did, make a lot of adjustments, and see what you need to really operate the facility,” Hughes said.
Ronald Williams, chief clinical officer for the Gary’s Rapid Access Center, said the center’s daily average population ebbs and flows based on demand, which complicates being publicized as a 24/7 operation.
“Over the last month, when we saw that we weren’t getting a whole lot of individuals at night, we changed our nursing patterns," Williams said. "So now our nurses leave at 8 and … it is very rare that I will take a person after 8 o’clock.”
Williams said they still maintain two after-hours mental health therapists, so case management can start and programming remains effective.
During the presentation, Williams gave nod to Lamont LaBroi, 68, of Gary, a longtime peer support specialist, for oftentimes being the only one who can get reluctant patients to stay for treatment.
"If anyone is getting anyone to stay, it's him," Williams said.
LaBroi, a retired Gary fire battalion chief who is 29 years sober from alcohol and illicit drugs, said it took hitting rock bottom to get the help he needed. Now, he works one-on-one with patients at Edgewater, coaching them through their recovery.
“My job is to meet people whenever they’re at,” he said.
Clay Goddard, Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, said Greene County said health officials there hope to offer rapid access services similar to the Gary facility offers. The facility will be partially paid for with a new county mental health tax.
“Emergency departments and jails are not the places to treat people with addictions and other mental health diagnoses," Goddard said. "We need to find a place that’s better equipped. Those folks preserve opportunity to get on the right path."
Burrell’s President and CEO C.J. Davis said Wednesday he was eager to get started after visiting the Gary facility.
“We are all, I think, salivating right now, thinking ‘How do we make this happen in Springfield, Missouri?’” Davis said.
The Rapid Access Center is at 4747 W. 24th Ave. in Gary and open 24/7, 365 days a year. It can be reached at 219-240-8805.