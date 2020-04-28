Mobile market a 'blessing' for hospitality workers

HAMMOND — An industry in which 9 out of 10 workers are laid off due to COVID-19 received a boost Tuesday.
South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Teibel’s Restaurant and Catering collaborated on a food distribution targeting the hospitality industry.
With help from the Indiana National Guard, the food bank, serving Lake and Porter counties, held a mobile market distribution outside the Indiana Welcome Center. In addition, Teibel’s provided clients with fish taco lunches.
Chandra Dixon, manager of community partnerships with the food bank, said the mobile market “supports displaced workers in the hospitality industry and any other families in the area.”
The first-come, first-served distribution was prepared to serve 300 families, Dixon said. Hospitality workers included hotel-motel, casino, and restaurant businesses.
Noting that 90% of hospitality workers are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Speros Batistatos, president/CEO of South Shore CVA, commented, “We’re very grateful to the food bank and Teibel’s for recognizing the need in our industry.”
Batistatos cited the support of other groups, including Lake Area United Way, in reaching out to help those in need during this outbreak.
“It’s good to see the community come together and support one of the most vulnerable industries,” Batistatos continued, “by paying attention to big people with very big hearts.”
Tammy Thompson, of Highland, a hotel worker, said the mobile market was amazing.
"We don’t get paid a whole lot and there’s no benefits, so this is a blessing,” Thompson said.
Dixon explained that typically the food bank holds five or six such mobile markets each week, from Tuesdays to Sundays. Distribution sites include the food bank headquarters in Merrillville, casinos, schools and churches. Because most food bank volunteers were asked to stay at home because of the virus, the National Guard provided volunteer support.
Another difference with these post-COVID-19 mobile markets is that instead of clients entering a building for their food, National Guard members met clients at their vehicles and placed food in vehicles' trunks.
National Guard personnel from several units volunteered. Lt. Amanda Earley, of Valparaiso, said Indiana Guard personnel have assisted at the Merrillville headquarters. “By doing this here,” she said, “we’re making food more accessible.”
On this occasion, clients received nonperishable food items, peanut butter, canned goods and fish. After clients received food bank supplies, they proceeded to hot fish luncheons from Teibel’s.
“It’s just a little something to make their day a little better,” said owner-manager Paul Teibel. “It’s just a nice little lunch people can take with them.”
Katie Holderby, executive vice president of South Shore CVA, noted the food bank reached out to the tourism center; then, upon learning of the mobile market, Teibel’s asked to be part of the program.
“The food bank has done a great job hitting every corner of the market,” said Holderby, noting that Northwest Indiana has more than 14,000 hospitality workers.
Among those workers are staff at Teibel’s, and Paul Teibel said his business has remained open by offering curbside and delivery service. Both Teibel and Dixon agreed that one positive from the pandemic is a new way of doing business.
“We’re going to learn a lot from this experience,” said Dixon. “That includes new and better ways of doing things.”
“We’re trying to be as safe as we can, and people appreciate that,” said Teibel. “You don’t know who’s coming through your doors. We try to be mindful of social distancing and making people feel comfortable.”
Teibel added, “It’s so different. Everything has changed. The things you never thought about before are number one now. Being kind and sensitive – people will appreciate that, knowing you’re making their day better.”
