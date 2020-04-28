Mobile market a 'blessing' for hospitality workers

“It’s just a little something to make their day a little better,” said owner-manager Paul Teibel. “It’s just a nice little lunch people can take with them.”

Katie Holderby, executive vice president of South Shore CVA, noted the food bank reached out to the tourism center; then, upon learning of the mobile market, Teibel’s asked to be part of the program.

“The food bank has done a great job hitting every corner of the market,” said Holderby, noting that Northwest Indiana has more than 14,000 hospitality workers.

Among those workers are staff at Teibel’s, and Paul Teibel said his business has remained open by offering curbside and delivery service. Both Teibel and Dixon agreed that one positive from the pandemic is a new way of doing business.

“We’re going to learn a lot from this experience,” said Dixon. “That includes new and better ways of doing things.”

“We’re trying to be as safe as we can, and people appreciate that,” said Teibel. “You don’t know who’s coming through your doors. We try to be mindful of social distancing and making people feel comfortable.”