More details released after 2 injured in fiery crash near Hebron
breaking urgent

More details released after 2 injured in fiery crash near Hebron

Lanes reopened at U.S. 231 after fiery crash hospitalizes 2

A helicopter was at the scene of a rollover crash involving two vehicles at U.S. 231 and County Line Road early Tuesday.

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP — Several passersby stopped early Tuesday to help two men injured in crash at U.S. 231 and County Line Road and control the flames, police said.

Emergency crews responded about 7:45 a.m. after a gray 2002 Buick driven by Eric J. Chaney, 32, of Gary, entered the intersection from southbound County Line Road and hit a white 1995 Ford Econoline van traveling west on U.S. 231, causing the van to roll over and catch fire, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The driver of the van, Kacey W. McCay, 33, of DeMotte, broke out a window and got out of the vehicle, police said.

McCay suffered multiple injuries, including burns from the fire, and was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

UPDATE: Lanes reopened at U.S. 231 after fiery crash hospitalizes 2

Chaney was entrapped and unconscious when first responders arrived.

He was extricated and flown by medical helicopter to University of Chicago Medical Center. Police did not have updated information on his condition Wednesday.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday, police said.

Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force, Hebron Fire Department, Boone Grove Fire Department and Kouts Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene, officials said.

