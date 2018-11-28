More groundwater monitoring wells being installed at USS Lead Superfund site

EAST CHICAGO — U.S. EPA said Tuesday it will oversee the installation of 10 additional groundwater monitoring wells at the USS Lead Superfund site.
The wells, which were to be installed this month and next, will be included in the Environmental Protection Agency’s groundwater study of the site, which includes the 79-acre former USS Lead facility at 5300 Kennedy Ave. and three residential cleanup zones in the Calumet neighborhoods to the north and northeast.
EPA began removing lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil from around homes in two of the residential cleanup zones in 2016. Excavation work in zone 1, the site of the former West Calumet Housing Complex, was put on hold after the city evacuated the complex and demolished the buildings.
EPA recently said it will clean the former complex site to residential standards, despite a recent letter from Mayor Anthony Copeland saying the site could be developed for commercial or industrial use. EPA began a 60-day public comment period on a proposed cleanup plan for zone 1 earlier this month.
The agency reached an agreement with responsible parties in fall 2017 to conduct a remedial investigation and feasibility study of groundwater at the Superfund site.
Residents have pushed EPA to expedite its study of groundwater, in part, because they fear seepage in their basements and sump pumps draining contaminated groundwater could be recontaminating properties EPA has cleaned.
The responsible parties will install the new groundwater monitoring wells under the supervision of EPA.
EPA will monitor the wells during the next year to determine if groundwater is contaminated and provide quarterly updates on data and progress.
"EPA is using a phased approach for its groundwater study, and additional wells may be installed," the agency said. "The investigation will provide data necessary to determine the extent of remaining contamination at the former USS Lead facility and its impact – if any – on groundwater at the nearby residential areas."
In addition to the former USS Lead facility, the former DuPont site at 5215 Kennedy Ave. also contributes to groundwater contamination in the area.
E.I. du Pont Nemours and Co., Chemours Co. FC LLC and East Chicago Gateway Partners LLC will conduct the $26.6 million cleanup of arsenic, lead, cadmium and zinc under a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act order, with work expected to begin next year.
The DuPont settlement requires groundwater treatment and monitoring, closure of a solid waste landfill, maintenance of barriers to prevent contact with contaminated soils, implementation of soil management plans and health safety practices, along with other protections for facility workers and the community.