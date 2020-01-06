HAMMOND — More groups have signaled their opposition to the government's motion asking a judge to approve a settlement agreement with U.S. Steel in the wake of multiple Clean Water Act violations at its Portage plant.
The National Parks Conservation Association said in a legal filing last week the proposed consent decree fails to adequately protect the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park from future spills and doesn't account for natural resources damages stemming from the steelmaker's "long-term and ongoing environmental violations."
Colin Deverell, Midwest program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, said it's unacceptable that the proposed consent decree will not prevent future violations at U.S. Steel Midwest.
"In the year since U.S. Steel has been operating under this consent decree, there have been at least half a dozen permit violations," he said.
One of the more recent violations involved hexavalent chromium, the same chemical the facility spilled into the Burns Waterway in April 2017.
U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for its April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium, the toxic chemical featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich.” The spill led to the closure of several Lake Michigan beaches and a shutdown at Indiana American Water’s Ogden Dunes intake facility.
U.S. Steel also agreed, after the government received nearly 2,700 public comments, to fund a three-year sampling program along Lake Michigan’s shoreline at an anticipated cost of about $600,000.
The Surfrider Foundation and Chicago, which sued the steelmaker and subsequently were granted permission to intervene in the government's consent decree case, also have asked a U.S. District Court judge to refrain from approving any consent decree until U.S. Steel's shortcomings are fully addressed or set a hearing to discuss further litigation and allow members of the public to comment.
In a separate letter filed last week, 10 other organizations also asked the court to withhold approval of the consent decree until significant revisions are made.
Organizations that signed onto the letter include Save the Dunes, Alliance for the Great Lakes, Hoosier Environmental Council, the Illinois and Indiana Divisions of the Izaak Walton League, Izaak Walton League Great Lakes Committee, Indiana's North Coast Charter Association, Indiana Sportsmen's Roundtable, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Northwest Indiana Paddlers Association, Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, and League of Women Voters of Indiana and six of its chapters.
The Surfrider Foundation and other organizations rejected the proposed water-sampling program as flawed but fixable. In their letter, the 10 environmental organizations said sampling must include more heavy metals and other chemicals previously released by U.S. Steel. Results must be publicly available and interpreted with regard to protecting public health and the environment, the letter states.
U.S. Steel's outfall is near the mouth of the Burns Waterway, which flows into Lake Michigan. People frequently boat, fish, swim and surf in the area.
U.S. Steel's wastewater violations not only put the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park at risk, they also pose a danger to the park's visitors, Deverell said.
"The court should not enter this settlement and should tell the regulators to be tougher on these polluters," he said.
Federal courts in other jurisdictions have rejected proposed consent decrees because of a facility's proximity to a national park.
In a case involving Clean Water Act violations by a company near Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, a federal judge initially withheld approval and appointed an independent expert to evaluate a consent decree.
"The court found that increased scrutiny of the proposed consent decree was warranted due to an 'overriding interest in preserving the [park] for generations to come," and that such interest 'in protecting this sensitive area substantially overwhelms any alleged delay or expense related to appointment of an expert,'" the NPCA's legal filing says.
The NPCA is requesting an independent auditor evaluate U.S. Steel's proposed consent decree, Deverell said.
People expect clean air and clean water when they visit a national park, and the proposed settlement fails to meet that standard, he said.
The park's reputation, the safety of its visitors, its natural resources and the segment of the local economy that relies on park tourism could be damaged if environmental regulators don't do more, he said.