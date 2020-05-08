You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More lakeshore erosion likely today as high winds whip up waves
breaking urgent

More lakeshore erosion likely today as high winds whip up waves

{{featured_button_text}}
More lakeshore erosion likely today as high winds whip up waves

Strong waves batter the shoreline last week at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. The weather service issued another lakeshore flood warning for Indiana's Lake Michigan shore Friday.

 Bob Kasarda

High waves Friday were likely to exacerbate erosion along Indiana's Lake Michigan shore, where towns already are dealing with the loss of infrastructure because of record high lake levels.

Lake and Porter counties were under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A similar warning for LaPorte County was set for 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Northern winds of up to 35 mph Friday could cause waves to build into the afternoon, forecasters said. 

Waves of 8 to 11 feet and occasionally 14 feet were predicted for Lake and Porter counties. In LaPorte County, waves could build to 6 to 10 feet and occasionally 13 feet, forecasters said.

The large waves could sweep onlookers who venture too close into the water, the weather service said.

Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts