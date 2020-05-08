More lakeshore erosion likely today as high winds whip up waves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High waves Friday were likely to exacerbate erosion along Indiana's Lake Michigan shore, where towns already are dealing with the loss of infrastructure because of record high lake levels.

Lake and Porter counties were under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A similar warning for LaPorte County was set for 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Northern winds of up to 35 mph Friday could cause waves to build into the afternoon, forecasters said.

Waves of 8 to 11 feet and occasionally 14 feet were predicted for Lake and Porter counties. In LaPorte County, waves could build to 6 to 10 feet and occasionally 13 feet, forecasters said.

The large waves could sweep onlookers who venture too close into the water, the weather service said.

