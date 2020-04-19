More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say

"We've moved every resource we have (to contact tracing)," she said. "At this point, we are able to contact only the high-risk populations."

The department has received help from retired public health workers, college students and staff from other departments who can be temporarily spared to handle contact tracing, she said.

"We don't have adequate staffing to deal with a pandemic of this size, but we're working very hard," she said. "We're appreciative of the help."

Vavilala said she has been in contact with state officials on a daily basis to discuss needs.

State officials said, "Because it is increasingly difficult to identify everyone who had contact with a positive patient as this outbreak progresses, we are asking people who suspect they may have been exposed to COVID-19, are experiencing mild symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 to practice self-isolation and notify all those they were in personal contact with over the past several weeks."

The number of positive cases in Lake County surpassed 1,000, according to data released Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Faster tests results aid in tracing