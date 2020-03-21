2 more Region coronavirus cases identified; state total up to 126

Forty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been identified in Indiana, including two more separate cases in Lake and LaPorte counties.

There are now nine confirmed cases in the Region, including seven in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to ISDH.

A Methodist Hospitals emergency room physician is one of those that recently tested positive. The physician last worked at the hospital system between March 14 and March 16, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

A total of 126 Hoosiers have been diagnosed by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. A total of 833 have been tested, including 279 in the last 24 hours. Three Hoosiers died over the past week, ISDH said.

Other counties included with the 47 new positive identifications include Allen, Clark, Delaware, Elkhart, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Scott and Vigo.

Other counties also impacted include Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Jennings, Madison, Noble, Owen, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Wayne and Wells.