Temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s early Wednesday led to rain across Northwest Indiana, but drivers still should beware of possible slick spots and icy conditions as they head north into Illinois.
A winter weather advisory for Cook County was in effect through noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A glaze of ice and up to 1 inch of snow was possible.
In Northwest Indiana, bridges and lesser-traveled roads could still be slick, but the travel risks were reduced as precipitation turned to rain.
Indiana State Police for the Lowell post said there were no major problems on Interstate 80/94 or 65 early Wednesday. Traffic also was moving at a normal pace on the Indiana Toll Road.
The rain was expected to continue until about 1 p.m., followed by a chance of snow in the early afternoon.
Air temperatures were expected to fall into the 20s by evening, with winds of 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, the weather service said.
An arctic air mass could cause bitterly cold conditions late Thursday into next week, forecasters said.
Temperatures could drop below zero Thursday night, with wind chill values of minus 20 to minus 30.
