GARY — Ronald Thomas led a hard life and lost almost everything because of drug addiction, said his mother, Faye Tully.
But the 55-year-old Lake Station man had a heart of gold and always wanted to help others.
"Ronnie was a cool guy. He was cool," Tully said. "They used to call him Rico Suave. A lot of people have a hole in their heart."
Thomas had many regrets, but he was a kind person, she said.
He served in the Navy and worked as a machinist and millwright. He could fix anything.
Authorities found Thomas dead Sunday inside a second-floor office after a fire at a National Park Service-owned bus barn at 9340 Melton Road in Gary.
Evidence at the scene indicated Thomas may have committed suicide, authorities said. However, the final cause and manner of death remained pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
The Times typically does not name suicide victims, but the coroner's office released Thomas' name before The Times learned of the circumstances.
Thomas left behind a sister and brother and four boys, his mother said.
"We're all in so much pain right now," she said.
He struggled on and off for about 25 years with heroin addiction, and may have turned to drugs to ease the pain of childhood trauma, she said.
Over the years, Thomas lost his home and his truck.
"It cost him dearly," she said. "It cost me, too, trying to help him."
He tried several times to kick the habit, but he kept going back, she said.
Tully, who worked in hospitals from Chicago to South Bend, said patients would come in overdosing on drugs.
"I was always so grateful that none of these affected my family," she said.
But then addiction did affect her family.
"This is a horrible thing to have to go through," Tully said.
After spending more than a month in the Lake County Jail in 2016 and suffering from withdrawal, Thomas vowed never to use heroin again, Tully said.
He pleaded guilty in August to one count of burglary, and a judge suspended his eight-year prison sentence in favor of probation.
The Lake County Probation Department filed a petition Friday seeking to revoke Thomas' probation, records show.
According to the petition, a drug test Nov. 2 showed he used codeine, morphine and heroin; failed to report to his probation officer Nov. 15 and Nov. 29; failed to make payments toward his probation fees; and didn't complete a substance abuse evaluation and required community service hours.
Tully said she believed he had been clean since 2016 because he wore an ankle monitor and took drug tests required as part of his probation.
Because he was a felon, he had difficulty finding work in his trade again, she said.
Thomas particularly wanted to help homeless people in the area, and often brought them supplies, she said.
"He wasn't a bad guy," she said. "He was so kind and ready to help everybody."