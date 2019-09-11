{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — A motorcyclist was airlifted after striking a barricade in a construction zone Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:21 p.m., first responders were called to the 1300 block of Ripley Street for a motorcycle crash, Lake Station Police Chief Dave Johnson said.

A man was riding a motorcycle through the construction area when he failed to properly negotiate the road and ran into a barricade, Johnson said. The man suffered head injuries and a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter transported him from the crash scene to a Chicago hospital.

The current condition of the man in unknown.

