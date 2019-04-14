MERRILLVILLE — The team at Muller Acura was celebrating two successes Thursday afternoon. The business won the Precision Team award and the Silver award in customer satisfaction.
"I feel honored to win these awards, " Glenn Muller said. "I feel honored to win these awards but it is a team thing. It took the entire dealership to win the awards."
Muller Acura won the Precision Team award in 2013, 2017 and 2018. The Silver award is for customer satisfaction; 47 dealerships won that award, out of 270 Acura dealerships.
Stephan Paiggee Sr., of Gary, has been a salesman with Acura for two years and is a Gold member sales representative for top service and high sales in 2017 and 2018.
"We have huge customer satisfaction here, and Acura products are well-built, and that helps keep customers happy," Piggee said.