SCHERERVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash is stalling traffic on U.S. 30 early Friday morning, police say.
Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook said a pickup truck pulling a double-axle box trailer was traveling east in the far right lane near the St. John Road intersection when it collided with a westbound car attempting to make a left-hand turn there about 7 a.m.
Cook said the truck then went off the road into a NIPSCO pole, causing it to snap at the base and fall on the eastbound thru lanes on U.S. 30. NIPSCO officials are still on scene, and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
No major injuries have been reported, Cook said. It is unknown when the scene will be cleared.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.