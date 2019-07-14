ST. JOHN TWP. - Firefighters and equipment from at least eight different agencies were called out to battle a blaze that consumed a house early Sunday, according to eyewitnesses.
The fire occurred in the 9100 block of State Line Rd. Scanner traffic indicated two people were rescued. The Lake County Coroner was on scene and removed one person, according to eyewitnesses.
Crews from Center Twp., Crete, Dyer, Highland, Lake Hills, Merrillville, Schererville and St. John were observed at the scene, according to eyewitnesses.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.