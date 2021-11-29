Multiple redistricting plans submitted for Lake County council, commissioners

The Lake County Redistricting Commission will have no shortage of proposed maps as it starts preparing to redraw county council and commissioner districts to account for population shifts over the past decade.
Four county commissioner maps and three county council maps were submitted by Monday's deadline to the bipartisan, four-member Indiana Election Commission the General Assembly has put in charge of Lake County redistricting.
The maps can be viewed online by clicking the "Election Commission" tab on the left side of the in.gov/sos/elections/ website.
Lake County residents also can view the proposed maps, and provide feedback on them directly to the redistricting commission, during a public hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the commissioners' courtroom at the Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.
The maps almost certain to get the most attention from the redistricting commission are those separately submitted by Lake County's Republican and Democratic party leaders, which actually aren't all that different in many respects.
Indeed, the two parties have proposed the same districts for the Board of Commissioners that are fairly similar to the current maps that produced two Democratic commissioners and one Republican.
The shared new map calls for one district consisting of North Township, a second district containing Calumet, Hobart and Ross townships, and a third district with the balance of the county.
"We're in agreement on that. There's no dispute," said Jim Wieser, Lake Democratic Party chairman.
A similar map of the three commissioners' districts, except with the North Township district also containing part of Calumet Township, was submitted by Nick Roberts, a redistricting map fan and economics student at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.
A unique commissioners map consisting of a lakefront district, a roughly Interstate 80/94 to U.S. 30 district, and a southern district was provided by Christopher Harris, of Hammond, a member of the nonpartisan Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Harris said dividing the county horizontally as he suggests would ensure three similar areas are sufficiently represented: Lake County's legacy cities, its largely suburban middle, and the exurban/rural communities that make up south county.
The three proposed maps for the seven county council seats vary a bit more, but mostly follow the current district lines that have resulted in five Democrats and two Republicans serving on the council.
In general, they each create four council districts for the northern third of the county, one council district for the southern third, and two districts in the middle of the county where the population is increasing fastest.
Dan Dernulc, Lake Republican Party chairman, said most of the differences in the two parties' maps are in that middle section. But he's confident he can work with Wieser, and the redistricting commission, to come up with a fair final map.
"I expect to get together with the Democratic county chairman and see if there's anything that we can totally agree on and hopefully work to move this forward," Dernulc said.
Both Dernulc and Wieser said they expect public feedback on the maps from the Dec. 10 hearing will help everyone reach an agreement on where the lines should ultimately be drawn.
"Oftentimes, it requires people to kind of put their heads together from opposing sides and say, 'OK, how can we make this work for everybody?'" Wieser said.
"Because you have to have a map. You can't have two of them. You got to agree to one, and I'm cautiously optimistic we will come to an understanding."
The commission is not required to accept any of the maps in its entirety. It can pick and choose components from each of them, or commission members can craft their own, ahead of a Dec. 17 Statehouse meeting where the new maps are expected to be finalized.
Four state lawmakers also serve as nonvoting advisers to the commission: state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
Niemeyer, a former Lake County councilman, was appointed Monday by Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, to replace state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, as an adviser.
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to play an advisory role in the Lake County redistricting process," Niemeyer said. "I look forward to serving the people of Lake County and offering my advice on how our county commissioner and county council lines are drawn."