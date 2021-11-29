Multiple redistricting plans submitted for Lake County council, commissioners

Dan Dernulc, Lake Republican Party chairman, said most of the differences in the two parties' maps are in that middle section. But he's confident he can work with Wieser, and the redistricting commission, to come up with a fair final map.

"I expect to get together with the Democratic county chairman and see if there's anything that we can totally agree on and hopefully work to move this forward," Dernulc said.

Both Dernulc and Wieser said they expect public feedback on the maps from the Dec. 10 hearing will help everyone reach an agreement on where the lines should ultimately be drawn.

"Oftentimes, it requires people to kind of put their heads together from opposing sides and say, 'OK, how can we make this work for everybody?'" Wieser said.

"Because you have to have a map. You can't have two of them. You got to agree to one, and I'm cautiously optimistic we will come to an understanding."

The commission is not required to accept any of the maps in its entirety. It can pick and choose components from each of them, or commission members can craft their own, ahead of a Dec. 17 Statehouse meeting where the new maps are expected to be finalized.