The Town on the Ridge is the center of growth in North Lake County as well as the nearby Chicago suburbs.
Incorporated in 1907, Munster boasts a population of 23,000, comprising more than 9,000 households and 6,500 families. With a median age of 44, Munster has energy and enthusiasm to match its economic growth.
“Our town government places a large emphasis on quality of life,” Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. “We make our decisions regarding new business and housing development based on how they impact our residents’ quality of life. We set high standards, and our residents appreciate that effort.”
At the forefront is Munster's Planapalooza, which gives residents a voice in town undertakings.
“With a motto of Livable Munster, we are striving to allow town voices to be heard,” Anderson says. “Our residents have the chance to provide suggestions and priorities on our plans.”
Planapalooza also hosts events that mix business with pleasure. Technical meetings, farmer’s markets, renderings of ideas, and other work-in-progress presentations keep residents in the loop.
The town is growing, thanks to the West Lakes Phase 4 development on the southwest side. Six houses are built or under construction with 28 lots remaining.
“The town is not directly involved in the building, but we approved plans that met our criteria for new housing,” Anderson says. “Munster is built out with little room for new homes, so this project is very valuable. We’ll have the opportunity to bring in new residents of all ages.”
This is just one of the projects that excite Anderson and his team. “We’ve been able to take unused land and transform it into something useful for our town. The old Carpetland store is now full of unique, attractive shops. The old Simmons mattress factory is now the state-of-the-art Lake Business Center office space that is at full capacity,” Anderson says of the sites on Calumet Avenue. "And now West Lakes.”
Another major quality of life endeavor is about to begin: the 45th Street Grade Separation project. This realignment of 45th Street will eliminate a difficult intersection and create and underpass at the Canadian National Railroad crossing on Calumet Avenue.
“We accepted bids on Feb. 20,” Anderson says. “We will be working to award contracts and proceed during the April-May timeframe. We expect construction to begin late May or early June.”
The work that will close 45th Street and lanes on Calumet will not begin until the Main Street bridge project is complete. The widening of the bridge over the Hart Ditch is expected to be done late May or early June.
Anderson says that the 45th Street project will take about two years to complete. “The 45th Street realignment is expected to begin late this summer,” he says. “During the early work, 45th will be closed from Calumet Avenue east to Southwood Drive.”
When the west leg of 45th is reconstructed, Calumet Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction along with a designated left turn lane at the intersection.
Anderson acknowledges that drivers will be inconvenienced, but the result will be worth it. “We will be able to add green space and recreational opportunities,” he says. “Cyclists and pedestrians traveling northwest from the Pennsy Greenway path will be able to access a new path stretching north along the west side of Clayhole Lake, crossing a bridge over 45th, then northwest to Calumet.”
Centennial Village is another example of Munster's can-do spirit. The development is a public-private partnership to produce a sustainable, mixed-use, walkable community near the realignment site at 45th and Calumet.
Already, it offers four places to eat: Harvest Room, a farm-to-table eatery featuring locally sourced ingredients; Kitaro, a sleek Japanese restaurant featuring exotic dishes as well as Asian staples; The Simple Greek, a casual and authentic ethnic restaurant; and El Salto, which recently moved its authentic Mexican cuisine from a location farther north on Calumet.
Now under construction are two mixed-use buildings that will contain commercial shops and high-end condominiums with underground parking.
Anderson gave credit to the town council. “They are very disciplined about our model and do a great job of working with businesses who want to be part of our community.”