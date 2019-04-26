The hit John Waters-inspired Broadway musical "Hairspray" is coming to the stage in Munster.

Snapshots

Community Immediate Care Center

Dr. Mark Feldner is medical director for Community Healthcare’s Immediate Care Centers. He’s happy that the new one on 45th Street in Munster is open and helping patients.

“Many of the patients we were seeing at the Schererville and St. John locations came from Munster,” he said. “We saw the need for a location in Munster. It also helps that the hospital is close by, in cases where we have to transfer someone.”

The immediate care centers treat patients who need to see a physician but can’t get in to see their primary care physician. “We treat colds, flu, sinus infections,” Feldner said. “The Munster location also has a full set of imaging machines, so we can perform X-Rays, CT scans, even an MRI when needed.”

Medical records loaded on Community’s EPIC system are available at all the Immediate Care clinics. “In some cases, those records are critical for determining the proper treatment,” Feldner said. “Patients can’t always remember if they had a specific shot or test. We have access to all of their Community records.”

The Munster location at 1946 45th St. is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No appointment is needed.

Consider the Lilies

For years, Julie Kapteyn would shop the pop-up markets so popular in the Region. “I always told myself — ‘what if there were a place like this opened year-round?' "

Now there is. Consider the Lilies, at 8237 Forest Ave., is Kapteyn’s gift shop full of handmade goods by the local artists she has met along the way. “It’s a small charming boutique that represents local artisans and offers handcrafted goods,” Kapteyn said. “We are a one-stop shop to find the perfect gifts for yourself and others.”

The shop sells jewelry, home décor, handbags, baby items, teddy bears, candles, journals, and other items. More than 90% of the more than 50 vendors represented are within a two-hour drive, something important to Kapteyn. “We have so many talented artists in Northwest Indiana,” she said. “I love the idea of helping them share their passion with others.”

“Munster has quite a lot to offer, but I felt that this would be unique for our area,” said Kapteyn, a Munster resident. “It’s been working well. Many of my clients comment on how the town needed this kind of gift shop.”

Consider the Lilies is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

The Simple Greek

One of the new Munster restaurants is The Simple Greek, in Centennial Village. The eatery focuses on fast and casual Greek food, making it extremely popular in the Region.

The menu boasts authentic flavors and spices of Greece and the Mediterranean. A popular option is the build-your-own bowls, salads, pitas and Greek yogurt that all come with your choice of proteins, toppings and sides.

Other menu items include spanakopita, or spinach pie, rice pudding and lemon rice and lentil soups. Traditional and chicken gyros are a big hit, as are the garlic green beans. The build-a-bowls offer creative options such as lemon or brown rice, lentils, or a salad base. There’s a wide variety of sauces and fresh vegetables and cheese.

Owners Adam and Katie Robertson are Region natives. Adam’s background includes working with Villa Catering before he opened his own place.

The Simple Greek offers tasty, fresh and healthy meals without a long wait. It’s proven to be very popular with the lunch crowd, who appreciate the options and the service.

It's open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

Lamp Shade House & Antiques

The story of Lamp Shade House & Antiques pre-dates owners Bud and Patty Eidam. “Bud’s parents opened this shop in 1976,” Patty said. “We both worked here for a couple of years before we decided to buy it when his parents retired.”

A hidden gem at 1810 45th St., lamp repairs and renovations are a huge part of the business. “Bud is a machinist,” Patty said. “He loves taking old lamps and giving them a second life.”

Clients agrees, bringing in family heirlooms looking for a new home.

The Eidams also sell fine silk and hard lamp shades for every type of lamp and stock the shelves with refurbished lamps. “People enjoy decorating their home with unique and innovative accents,” Patty said. “Here, they can find one-of-a-kind lamps and shades that will have friends asking, ‘where did you get that?’ "

They love the location. “Ace Hardware is right next door, and they tend to generate a lot of foot traffic for us,” Patty said. “We also get quite a lot of business from people who conduct online searches and see our lovely photos.”

Over the years, Bud and Patty have expanded the business to include antiques. “We search for antique lamps and find all sorts of beautiful antiques that need a home,” she said. “Customers who come in for lamps or repairs frequently find something to complement their home.”

Dante’s House of Pizza

The connection between Danny Z’s and Dante’s House of Pizza became a little tighter when Danny Zunica moved the pizza parlor to 1869 45th St., right next door to Danny Z’s in mid-January.

General Manager Leann Humpfer loves the benefits of the new location. “Some of the food items on the Danny Z menu were not available at Dante’s and vice versa,” she said. “Now both menus have expanded to include all of your favorites."

Customers at both businesses seem equally taken with the menu as well as a new bar with 20 taps. Dante’s has added a new pizza oven while expanding the food prep area.

“We remodeled before the move,” Humpfer said. “The timing was right, and the work was more straightforward to complete before we moved in.”

In addition to the extra business from the bar next door, Dante’s carryout also is jumping. “We’re getting a lot more carryout from phone-ins and also from people who stop at Danny Z’s for a drink while they wait for their order to be prepared.”

Wings, sauces, and sandwiches that used to be available at one location are now on the huge shared menu. “The collaboration has worked really well,” Humpfer said.