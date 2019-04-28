Munster collector turns her love for all things vintage into a small business

Nina Carter of Munster is an avid DIY-er, creative home decorator and aficionado of all things vintage who has combined her passions into a small business, Strawberry Road Vintage.
A year-and-a-half ago when the younger of her two sons was starting full-day kindergarten, she said she felt it was time “to do something to light up my creative soul.”
“I have always loved hunting vintage — or ‘picking’ as some would say — and decorating my home with vintage decor so it felt right to form this hobby into a business,” she said. “I followed my instincts and it took off a little faster than I expected.”
She sells at a number of vintage markets each year and her vintage pieces are available at LouLou Belle in Homewood and Toluka Paperie + Gifts in Munster.
What she loves as much as collecting vintage pieces is hearing the special memories associated with them. “I adore all the conversations at artisan markets with people who share a love for vintage home decor and supporting small businesses,” said Carter. “Quite often memories are sparked when customers see items they recognize from their past, and I get to hear stories and memories of people's experiences from childhood or family members no longer with us. It can get very emotional. I've met some really amazing people."
Carter loves the place she is in now, which may have happened differently had she moved after her home was destroyed by the Munster flood in 2008. “Luckily it happened before we had kids, but we did lose everything we owned. I don't think we'll ever forget evacuating as the National Guard came to our front door in a boat,” she said. “It wasn't an easy chapter, but the timing of how everything went for us seems like fate now. We planned to sell and move to Michigan, but one month after the house was finished being rehabbed we got pregnant and eventually we decided to stay.”
Carter lives in a 1950s home that inspired some of her decorating, though she said she’s shifted a bit from her “1950s ‘I-Love-Lucy-vibe to more mid-century bohemian.”
Her advice to those trying to find direction for going into business for themselves: “Absolutely take something you're passionate about and work hard to turn it into a business. Build a network. Find local creatives and small business owners who want to grow together, will support you, and hold you accountable,” she said. “Find a tribe and don't chase your dreams alone.”
Carter also calls herself a small-business addict who gets some of her best ideas while sipping in local independent coffee shops. Working at home can make it challenging to clock out, so she said she loves to start her day outside of home having coffee and shopping locally.
She also enjoys spending time with her husband and boys, seeing them thrive and have fun in Cub Scouts.
“Someone recently said having an 8 year old and 6 year old is a great chapter because you're between diapers and cell phones,” she said. “That has stuck with me, and it's what I think of when I'm tempted to apply for all the artisan markets, which are mostly on weekends. Finding a healthy balance of having a business and making good family memories is always on my mind.”