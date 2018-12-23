The Munster Police Department held its fall semester Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) graduation ceremonies at St. Thomas More School and St. Paul's Lutheran School. Fifth-graders were honored for their completion of the 10-week program that provides information about drug prevention, bullying prevention and the importance of making positive choices.
The ceremonies also included award presentations for the best D.A.R.E. essays and the Daren Awards, which are presented for outstanding participation during the program. One student was also randomly awarded with a plush Daren the Lion at the conclusion of the ceremonies, which were followed by cake and pizza receptions attended by the parents.
The Munster Police Department congratulates all of this semester's D.A.R.E. graduates and award recipients and thanks program sponsors for helping to keep this program going strong in Munster for 30 years.