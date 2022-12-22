Munster DARE graduates honored

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department held its fall semester Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) graduation ceremonies recently at St. Thomas More School and St. Paul's Lutheran School in Munster.

During the ceremonies, the fifth-grade students were honored for their completion of the 10-week core curriculum which covers safety topics such as drug prevention, bullying prevention, resisting peer pressure, managing stress, using help networks, and making positive choices.

Each student received a certificate and gift bag, and additional awards were presented to students for writing the top DARE essays or for winning the Daren Award for outstanding behavior and participation during the semester.

One student from each school was also randomly chosen to win a Daren the Lion stuffed animal. The ceremonies, which were attended by parents, were followed by pizza and cupcake receptions.

The Munster Police Department's DARE Program has been running strong since 1988 (for almost 35 years) thanks to great support from area businesses, community organizations, residents, and schools.