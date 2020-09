Munster firetruck, 2 other vehicles collide, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — No injuries were reported after two vehicles and a Munster firetruck were involved in a pair of collisions late Saturday in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue.

A Munster fire engine was traveling northbound in response to a call at the Franciscan Health Hammond clinic around 7:30 p.m. The truck was turning right into the drive near the clinic and Taco Bell when another northbound car failed to yield to the turning truck, striking its engine cab and tire, Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said.

The car then bounced off the truck and collided into an SUV waiting to turn right onto northbound Calumet Avenue.

The accident scene took around 30 minutes to clean up. The car and SUV were towed from the scene. The firetruck was able to "limp" back to Munster Fire Station No. 2, but only at around 20 mph, and will have to undergo repairs, Pelc said.

Munster Police are investigating the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.