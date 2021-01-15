Munster High links with Notre Dame program

MUNSTER — Munster High School has become a partner school for the University of Notre Dame’s Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program (AP-TIP) for Indiana high schools.
The AP-TIP IN program, which is housed under the university’s Center for STEM Education, works with Indiana high schools to expand AP offerings through evidence-based research, materials, and training; deliver high-quality practical professional development sessions and provide ongoing coaching and support for teachers and administrators; and facilitate collaboration with other AP teachers and school leaders across Indiana by offering exemplary resources and strategies focused on success in AP classrooms.
“Teachers will receive professional development from University of Notre Dame professors,” said Mike Wells, Munster High School principal. “They will also be able to collaborate and work with other teachers around the state. This will lead to improved instruction and assessment practices within the classroom.”
Since 2012, AP-TIP IN has worked with high schools in Indiana to increase student enrollment in AP math, science, and English courses and to increase the number of qualifying scores on AP exams for those courses. Over those eight years, high schools participating in AP-TIP IN have repeatedly shown gains in enrollment and scores:
• Students have earned $11,240,346 in college credits through AP qualifying scores.
• Students took 33,688 AP math, science, and English courses.
• 23,099 AP math, science, and English students have been served.
• 550 AP math, science, and English teachers have been supported.
According to the university, after two years of participating in AP-TIP IN, the number of participating schools’ AP qualifying MSE (math, science, and English) scores (scores of 3, 4, or 5 that earn college credit) increased by 83%.