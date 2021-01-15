 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster High links with Notre Dame program
urgent

Munster High links with Notre Dame program

{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Munster High School has become a partner school for the University of Notre Dame’s Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program (AP-TIP) for Indiana high schools.

The AP-TIP IN program, which is housed under the university’s Center for STEM Education, works with Indiana high schools to expand AP offerings through evidence-based research, materials, and training; deliver high-quality practical professional development sessions and provide ongoing coaching and support for teachers and administrators; and facilitate collaboration with other AP teachers and school leaders across Indiana by offering exemplary resources and strategies focused on success in AP classrooms.

“Teachers will receive professional development from University of Notre Dame professors,” said Mike Wells, Munster High School principal. “They will also be able to collaborate and work with other teachers around the state. This will lead to improved instruction and assessment practices within the classroom.”

Since 2012, AP-TIP IN has worked with high schools in Indiana to increase student enrollment in AP math, science, and English courses and to increase the number of qualifying scores on AP exams for those courses. Over those eight years, high schools participating in AP-TIP IN have repeatedly shown gains in enrollment and scores:

• Students have earned $11,240,346 in college credits through AP qualifying scores.

• Students took 33,688 AP math, science, and English courses.

• 23,099 AP math, science, and English students have been served.

• 550 AP math, science, and English teachers have been supported.

According to the university, after two years of participating in AP-TIP IN, the number of participating schools’ AP qualifying MSE (math, science, and English) scores (scores of 3, 4, or 5 that earn college credit) increased by 83%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A drive on the 45th Street extension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts