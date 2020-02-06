Munster High partners with Junior Achievement on career day

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Career Day on Valentine's Day will feature more than 60 occupations, giving students the opportunity to learn firsthand from professionals in a variety of fields.

“We surveyed our students to determine what professions most interested them,” said Munster High School principal Michael Wells. “With Junior Achievement’s help, we’ll have over 60 occupations represented by local community members.”

From 7:45-10:30 a.m., all students will hear three different career presentations based on their occupation choices. From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., during the school’s three lunch periods, students also will have the opportunity to explore many interactive exhibits:

• A NASA exhibit will feature several artifacts from the Apollo Missions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Purdue Northwest’s “STEM on the Road” peer-to-peer outreach initiative brings high school students in contact with college students involved with PNW’s various engineering and technology competition teams (such as the Formula SAE, mini-Baja, electric vehicle, and human exploration rover vehicles), along with those doing scientific research in biology, chemistry, physics, and forensics. University students set up their vehicles and research demonstrations for students to see and experience firsthand.