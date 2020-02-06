Munster High partners with Junior Achievement on career day

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Career Day on Valentine's Day will feature more than 60 occupations, giving students the opportunity to learn firsthand from professionals in a variety of fields.
“We surveyed our students to determine what professions most interested them,” said Munster High School principal Michael Wells. “With Junior Achievement’s help, we’ll have over 60 occupations represented by local community members.”
From 7:45-10:30 a.m., all students will hear three different career presentations based on their occupation choices. From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., during the school’s three lunch periods, students also will have the opportunity to explore many interactive exhibits:
• A NASA exhibit will feature several artifacts from the Apollo Missions.
• Purdue Northwest’s “STEM on the Road” peer-to-peer outreach initiative brings high school students in contact with college students involved with PNW’s various engineering and technology competition teams (such as the Formula SAE, mini-Baja, electric vehicle, and human exploration rover vehicles), along with those doing scientific research in biology, chemistry, physics, and forensics. University students set up their vehicles and research demonstrations for students to see and experience firsthand.
• Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana’s exhibit will give students the opportunity to learn more about STEM career options. Students can test themselves by completing some Cool Circuits, make an art piece come to life using Quiver, or try their hands at a House of Cards STEM challenge all while learning more about their STEM interests.
• A Fermilab scientist will be on hand to discuss science and engineering applications in the workplace.
• Ivy Tech Community College’s Next Level Jobs program gives students the opportunity to earn a free credential from Ivy Tech, setting them up to take the next steps toward employment in one of five high-demand job fields where Indiana employers are currently looking to fill positions, including advanced manufacturing; building and construction; health sciences; information technology and business technology; and transportation and logistics.
• A College Board exhibit will provide students with information about AP courses available to them at Munster.
• Indiana INTERNnet is a free service that allows students to search for internships in a variety of fields and industries throughout Indiana. Students can search for internships by region and type, post their resumes, and find a match.