Munster High School Debate Team places third in state

The Munster High School Debate Team earned a third-place finish at the 2019 IHSFA State Debate Finals at Southport High School in Indianapolis last month. The debate team is coached by Michael Buck, Jessica Hilbrich, Steven Kennedy and Kathleen Kennedy. The speech and debate program is directed by Jordan Mayer. The following students advanced at the state tournament.
Advancing to the semifinal round were: Carina Crisan and Surajpal Singh - Policy Debate; Brink Wolak - Congressional Debate.
Advancing to the final round were
Jaclyn Webber - third-place finalist in Congressional Debate
Cynthia Chockalingham - fifth-place finalist in Congressional Debate
Aidan Chism - seventh-place finalist in Congressional Debate
Shreyas Iyer and Kathir Venkat - state champions Public Forum Debate