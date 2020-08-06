Munster High School publications cited

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s yearbook, Paragon, and student newspaper, Crier, as well as the student journalists who produce them, recently earned several honors from state, national, and international organizations.
The Indiana High School Press Association named both the Paragon and Criera Hoosier Star Finalist. According to the IHSPA, yearbooks “earning Hoosier Star status are consistent with the IHSPA core values of truth, courage, integrity and freedom.”
At the Ball State Journalism Workshop/Ball State High School Journalism Day, held virtually in April, Munster High School received 28 awards for 32 submissions to the Ball State Journalism Workshop. Both the 2019 Paragon (“From me, to you”) and Crier earned an Excellent rating.
Top state awards for individuals included:
Superior Rating Winners-
• Opinion story - “The customer is always right?” - Alyssa Bass
• Print front page design - “Times are changing” - Charlie Hofferth and Mercedez Williams
• Print front page design - “A generation, up in smoke” - Charlie Hofferth
• Feature photo - “Drumline drumroll” - Robert Young
Excellent Rating Winners-
• Feature story - “All jokes aside” - Atarah Israel
• Feature story - “Times are changing” - Erianna Sims
• News writing - “Rallying together for a change” - Alexis Lindenmayer and Lilia Brunetti
• Multi-issue story - “Breaking the Silence” - Atarah Israel, Erianna Sims, Mercedez Williams, and Charlie Hofferth
• Theme development - Kammy Moore and Sydney Pastor
• Photo illustration - “Blockbuster hits” - Max Lindenmayer
• Yearbook sports coverage - “Bring it on; Doing the heavy lifting” - Demetrios Fotopoulos
• Yearbook people coverage - “An abundance of Katies; From daisy to girl scout” - Mia Terek
• Sports photo - “Luka Balac scores” - Todd McKechnie
• Sports photo - “Cheering on the sidelines” - Chloe Lambert
Honorable Mentions-
• Feature story - “Feminism is for Everyone” - Alison Lee and Alexis Lindenmayer
• Feature story - “Boys don’t cry” - Adam Klaich
• Opinion story - “A change of perspective” - Atarah Israel
• Print front page design - “School, study, sleep, repeat” - Lana Salahieh
• Print multipage layout - “Moments and movements of the decade” - Alyssa Bass
• Print feature or entertainment page - “A rocky relationship” - Mercedez Williams and Lilia Brunetti
• Print feature or entertainment page - “On the edge of my seat” - Alyssa Bass
• Print feature or entertainment page - “The final frontier” - Adam Klaich
• Yearbook sports coverage - “Comeback is greater than setback; Up and at ‘em” - Marley Anderson
• Yearbook student life coverage - “You can’t stop the beat; We all have our quirks” - Demetrios Fotopoulos
• Yearbook student life coverage - “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it; Munster High School (noun)” - Chloe Lambert
• Sports photo - “Girls’ cross country” - Zachary Tucker
National Scholastic Press Association Best of Show national competition was held virtually this year in April. In the category of Yearbook (0-220 pages), the Munster’s 2019 Paragon placed seventh. In the category of Newspaper/Newsmagazine (tabloid/16 or fewer pages), Munster’s March 13 issue of Crier placed ninth.
Quill and Scroll (an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism). Four 2019 Paragon student staff members received honors as Quill and Scroll National Winners:
Honorable Mentions-
• Carey Scott won for her Student Life spreads.
• Demetrios Fotopoulos won for his Sports spreads.
• Elizabeth Fonseca won for her Student Life Photo.
• Sydney Pastor won for her Clubs or Organizations spreads.
Four student staff members of Crier also earned Quill and Scroll honors:
Sweepstakes Winner (First Place)-
• Charlie Hofferth was the first Mustang in school history to place first as a Sweepstakes Winner for his Newspaper Front Page Design.
Second Place-
• Alexis Lindenmayer placed second in Newspaper Front Page Design.
Honorable Mentions-
• Lilia Brunetti and Mercedez Williams won for their Feature(s) Page Design.
• Alexis Lindenmayer won for her News Writing.
“I am immensely proud of my students and how hard they work,” said Sarah -Anne Lanman, Munster High School journalism teacher student publications advisor .
“While I’m there to teach them about journalism, photography and design, I am routinely amazed at the amazing work that they do.”
