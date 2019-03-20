Munster High School speech team crowned state champion again

MUNSTER — Munster High School was crowned both the IHSFA Class 2A and Ralph Lawson Winner, the overall state champion, earlier this month at Fishers High School.
Munster has earned its 10th consecutive Class 2A state championship and eighth Ralph Lawson Trophy in the past decade. Munster has earned 19 state championships since the program's founding in 1965.
The program was founded by Helen Engstrom in 1965. She still serves as a coach. The program is directed by Jordan Mayer, who has been involved with the program since 1994 and has directed the program since 2010. The team is coached by Kathleen Boyle, Josh Craig, Helen Engstrom, Donald Fortner, Helena Jancosek, Jordan Mayer and Kenneth O'Drobinak. Helen Engstrom, Don Fortner, and Jordan Mayer are all members of the Indiana High School Forensic Hall of Fame. Helen Engstrom is a member of the National Hall of Fame.
Munster's speech team will compete at the 2019 national tournament in Dallas, Texas in June.
The following students were crowned individual state champions:
- Maya Radjenovich — State champion in prose interpretation
- Michael McDunn — State champion in duo interpretation
- Jack Sullivan — State champion in duo interpretation
- Cynthia Chockalingam — State champion in international extemporaneous speaking
The following students made it to the final round of competition:
- Alyssa Nahnsen and Sami Muhrez — State runner-up in duo interpretation
- Emma Higgason — State runner-up in informative speaking
- Imani Brown — State runner-up in prose interpretation
- Nate Rodenburg — Third place in humorous interpretation
- Jaclyn Webber — Third place in impromptu speaking
- Charlie Mason — Third place in prose interpretation
- Nate Rodenburg/Ben Peters — Third place in original performance
- Imani Brown — Third place in programmed oral interpretation
- Sami Muhrez — Fourth place in original oratory
- Carey Scott — Fourth place in original Performance
- Rajiv Kalluri/Francis Hovland — Fifth place in original performance
- Jaclyn Webber — Fifth place in U.S. extemporaneous speaking
- Zoe Short — Fifth place in dramatic interpretation
The following students made it to the semifinal round of competition:
- Dramatic interpretation: Noel Fary and Maya Radjenovich
- Prose interpretation: Emma Powell
- Poetry interpretation: Trinitee Hassan
- Original oratory: Emma Higgason
- Humor: Michael McDunn
- POI: Trinitee Hassan and Ariel Shoriak
- Duo interpretation: Bradley Bieniak/ Robyn DeJoan
- U.S. extemporaneous speaking: Eli Nirenberg and Aidan Chism
- Impromptu: Cynthia Chockalingam
- Informative: Alyssa Nahnsen
The following students made it to the quarterfinal round of competition:
- Informative: Srishti Sarkar and Irene Tsakopoulos