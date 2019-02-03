Munster High School takes center stage at Indiana State Thespians conference

Members of the Munster High School Theater program, under the leadership of Auditorium Director Ray Palasz and theatre faculty Peggy Matanic, performed competitively at the Indiana Thespians State Conference at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis. More than 900 middle and high school students from active troupes of the International Thespian Society came together for a weekend of auditions, workshops and competitions. This is the third year that Munster High School has attended, and the first year that Wilbur Wright Middle School was also represented. Together it was the largest delegation from Munster, with 31 students participating. The Indiana Thespians is the state-level organization for the Educational Theatre Association, which also sponsors the International Thespian Society.
Individual event rankings are as follows:
Sydney Hamill in Monologues; Joseph Bellahcen in Solo Musical; Kelly Collins in Solo Musical; Joseph Bellahcen and Michaela Marcotte in Duet Acting; Francis Hovland for Short Film (his film was declared Best of Show).
Excellent Award Winners include: Cali Grzybowski in Monologues; Ariel Shoriak in Monologues; Sam Migliore in Monologues; Maria Ramos in Solo Musical; Irene Tsakapoulos in Solo Musical; Maya Radjenovich in Solo Musical; Diana Ayala and Ariel Velasco in Duet Acting; Michael McDunn in Short Film.
Several students received scholarships at the event. Grzybowski was awarded a $650 scholarship from the Indiana Thespians. Additionally, Grzybowski, Patricia Castro and Marcotte participated in the college audition process, where scholarship offers are made. The three women earned a combined total of over $70,000 in scholarship offers.
Andrew Wittkamp and Sarah Resch were elected as state thespian officers, serving on the state board for the 2019-2020 conference season.