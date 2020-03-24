Munster High senior named Indiana Academic All-Star

MUNSTER — The Indiana Association of School Principals Department of Student Programs, sponsor of the Indiana Academic All-Stars program, has named Munster High School senior Emma Higgason a 2020 Indiana Academic All-Star.
Every year, the IASP asks each Indiana high school to nominate one representative to its Indiana Academic All-Star program. Higgason is one of 40 seniors around the state to be selected for these honors for outstanding academic achievements while in high school.
The daughter of Melissa and Jay Higgason of Munster, she will study mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts this fall.
Each year the Indiana Academic All-Stars are honored at a banquet held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The date for this year’s Academic All-Star Banquet is tentatively planned for April 30. However, the IASP will continue to monitor the current health situation in the country as well as the social restrictions or guidelines in place and determine in the next few weeks how to best honor the 40 seniors as the 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Through its Department of Student Programs, the IASP provides extracurricular activities for students in grades 4-12. During the 2018-19 school year, over 42,000 students representing every Indiana county participated in IASP sponsored activities.
Programs include Indiana Academic All-Stars, Indiana Academic Spell Bowl, Indiana Academic Super Bowl, Indiana Academic Quiz Bowl, Future Problem Solvers, M.A.T.H. Bowl, Science Bowl, Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Writing Contest, Student Day At the Legislature, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
