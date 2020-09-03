Munster High senior presents at Global Health Leaders confernece

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Representing both Munster High School and the state of Indiana, senior Shriya Iyer gave a presentation at the 2020 Global Health Leaders Conference at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) held virtually in July.

She was the only student from Indiana invited to speak.

According to JHU, the annual conference is a student- and faculty-led event that features some of the world’s leading researchers, physicians, policy developers, professors, and a Nobel Laureate.

This year, the conference featured speakers such as Dr. Peter Agre, a Nobel Prize winner and director of the JHU Malaria Research Institute; Dr. Mikhail “Doctor Mike”Varshavski, the largest health and medicine social media influencer with over 10 million followers; Dr. Roopa Dhatt, executive director of “Women in Global Health;" and Dr. Joanna Cohen, director of the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at JHU.

The conference also features exceptional students from across the U.S. and Canada who are budding leaders in the fields of global health, public health, and medicine.

After a rigorous application process that involved submitting test scores and recommendation letters, writing essays, and completing an extensive application, Iyer was invited to participate in the student speaker series.