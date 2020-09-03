Munster High senior presents at Global Health Leaders confernece

MUNSTER — Representing both Munster High School and the state of Indiana, senior Shriya Iyer gave a presentation at the 2020 Global Health Leaders Conference at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) held virtually in July.
She was the only student from Indiana invited to speak.
According to JHU, the annual conference is a student- and faculty-led event that features some of the world’s leading researchers, physicians, policy developers, professors, and a Nobel Laureate.
This year, the conference featured speakers such as Dr. Peter Agre, a Nobel Prize winner and director of the JHU Malaria Research Institute; Dr. Mikhail “Doctor Mike”Varshavski, the largest health and medicine social media influencer with over 10 million followers; Dr. Roopa Dhatt, executive director of “Women in Global Health;" and Dr. Joanna Cohen, director of the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at JHU.
The conference also features exceptional students from across the U.S. and Canada who are budding leaders in the fields of global health, public health, and medicine.
After a rigorous application process that involved submitting test scores and recommendation letters, writing essays, and completing an extensive application, Iyer was invited to participate in the student speaker series.
Her presentation was entitled "Social Media Addiction."
“I enjoyed learning from the other speakers and meeting and interacting with other students who are just as passionate about global health issues,” Iyer said.
Conference chair Siam Rezwan added: “Shriya wonderfully represented her school and her state. We were honored to have her as a part of our conference program this year. Our conference board members, in addition to the students in our program, were deeply inspired by her character, knowledge, and passion.”
Iyer is the daughter of Gayathri Iyer and Arun Balakrishnan of Munster. A recording of her presentation, “Shriya Iyer Presents on Social Media Addiction,” may be seen here on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnVTNxWtm9I
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!