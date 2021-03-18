Munster High Speech Team wins Class AA state tournament

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech team won the 2021 Indiana High School Forensics Association’s (IHSFA) Class AA State Tournament, the school's 11th straight championship in that division.
The Mustangs entered the competition’s elimination rounds, advancing 29 entries to the semi-finals and 19 entries to the final round held virtually March 13.
According to Jordan Mayer, who has directed Munster High School’s Speech & Debate program since 2010, Munster’s Speech team had the highest number of students advancing in the tournament and, with 206 points, was awarded the Ralph Lawson Trophy, which is bestowed on the overall State Championship team, regardless of Class size.
This honor is Munster’s ninth overall State Championship in the last 11 years. Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana, placed second with 161 Points.
“Our students understood that this season would look different,” Mayer said. “They stepped up by adapting to the virtual world. They partnered their talent and passion with deliberate practice and came prepared to compete.” Team members included:
Broadcasting
Bradley Bieniak - Quarterfinalist
Discussion
Sophia Salazar - State Participant
Brink Wolak - State Participant
Dramatic Interpretation
Charlie Mason - State Champion
Mateo Bedolla - State Runner-Up
Emma Powell - Semi-Finalist
Delaney Craig - Quarterfinalist
Duo Interpretation
Charles Iverson and Michael Casner - 5th Place
Irene Tsakopoulos and Tara Gaither - Semi-Finalists
Humorous Interpretation
Michael McDunn - State Champion
Mateo Bedolla - 5th Place
Anna Raycroft - 6th Place
Chloe Sarkady - Semi-Finalist
Impromptu Speaking
Cynthia Chockalingam - 3rd Place
Shriya Iyer - 4th Place
Informative Speaking
Srishti Sarkar - State Runner-Up
Nadia Perdue - 6th Place
Irene Tsakopoulos - Semi-Finalist
Julianna Dodge - Quarterfinalist
International Extemporaneous Speaking
Shriya Iyer - State Runner-Up
Cynthia Chockalingam - 3rd Place
Original Oratory
Michael McDunn - Semi-Finalist
Gabriella Ruiz - Semi-Finalist
Ayush Arora - Quarterfinalist
Original Performance
Rajiv Kalluri and Francis Hovland - State Champions
Charles Iverson and Michael Casner - 3rd Place
Srishti Sarkar and Alicia Powell - 4th Place
Grace Harris and Hailey Sullivan - Semi-Finalists
Poetry Interpretation
Myanne Zachary - State Runner-Up
Nadia Perdue - 3rd Place
Annabelle Spicer - Quarterfinalist
Programmed Oral Interpretation
Charles Mason - 4th Place
Anna Raycroft - Semi-Finalist
Myanne Zachary - Semi-Finalist
Prose Interpretation
Delaney Craig - 3rd Place
Emma Powell - Semi-Finalist
Mackenzie Stricklin - Semi-Finalist
Sarah Banaszak - State Participant
United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Aidan Boyle - Quarterfinalist
Carina Crisan - Quarterfinalist
The team also competed in the 2021 IHSFA State Speech Preliminary Rounds, also a virtual competition, on February 27. The Mustangs advanced 37 out of 40 entries to the quarterfinals. The assistant coaches for Munster’s Speech team include: Don Fortner, Helen Engstrom, Kenneth O’Drobinak, Kathleen Boyle, Steven Stepnoski, Benjamin Boruff, and Helena Jancosek.
Engstrom, Fortner, and Mayer are in the IHSFA’s Hall of Fame. Engstrom is in the National Speech & Debate Association’s Hall of Fame. Since the program’s founding in 1965, Munster’s Speech and Debate program has won 20 state titles.