 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster High Speech Team wins Class AA state tournament
urgent

Munster High Speech Team wins Class AA state tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Munster High Speech Team wins Class AA state tournament

The Munster High School Speech Team poses with the Ralph Lawson Trophy.

 Provided

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech team won the 2021 Indiana High School Forensics Association’s (IHSFA) Class AA State Tournament, the school's 11th straight championship in that division.

The Mustangs entered the competition’s elimination rounds, advancing 29 entries to the semi-finals and 19 entries to the final round held virtually March 13.

According to Jordan Mayer, who has directed Munster High School’s Speech & Debate program since 2010, Munster’s Speech team had the highest number of students advancing in the tournament and, with 206 points, was awarded the Ralph Lawson Trophy, which is bestowed on the overall State Championship team, regardless of Class size.

This honor is Munster’s ninth overall State Championship in the last 11 years. Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana, placed second with 161 Points.

“Our students understood that this season would look different,” Mayer said. “They stepped up by adapting to the virtual world. They partnered their talent and passion with deliberate practice and came prepared to compete.” Team members included:

Broadcasting

Bradley Bieniak - Quarterfinalist

Discussion

Sophia Salazar - State Participant

Brink Wolak - State Participant

Dramatic Interpretation

Charlie Mason - State Champion

Mateo Bedolla - State Runner-Up

Emma Powell - Semi-Finalist

Delaney Craig - Quarterfinalist

Duo Interpretation

Charles Iverson and Michael Casner - 5th Place

Irene Tsakopoulos and Tara Gaither - Semi-Finalists

Humorous Interpretation

Michael McDunn - State Champion

Mateo Bedolla - 5th Place

Anna Raycroft - 6th Place

Chloe Sarkady - Semi-Finalist

Impromptu Speaking

Cynthia Chockalingam - 3rd Place

Shriya Iyer - 4th Place

Informative Speaking

Srishti Sarkar - State Runner-Up

Nadia Perdue - 6th Place

Irene Tsakopoulos - Semi-Finalist

Julianna Dodge - Quarterfinalist

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Shriya Iyer - State Runner-Up

Cynthia Chockalingam - 3rd Place

Original Oratory

Michael McDunn - Semi-Finalist

Gabriella Ruiz - Semi-Finalist

Ayush Arora - Quarterfinalist

Original Performance

Rajiv Kalluri and Francis Hovland - State Champions

Charles Iverson and Michael Casner - 3rd Place

Srishti Sarkar and Alicia Powell - 4th Place

Grace Harris and Hailey Sullivan - Semi-Finalists

Poetry Interpretation

Myanne Zachary - State Runner-Up

Nadia Perdue - 3rd Place

Annabelle Spicer - Quarterfinalist

Programmed Oral Interpretation

Charles Mason - 4th Place

Anna Raycroft - Semi-Finalist

Myanne Zachary - Semi-Finalist

Prose Interpretation

Delaney Craig - 3rd Place

Emma Powell - Semi-Finalist

Mackenzie Stricklin - Semi-Finalist

Sarah Banaszak - State Participant

United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Aidan Boyle - Quarterfinalist

Carina Crisan - Quarterfinalist

The team also competed in the 2021 IHSFA State Speech Preliminary Rounds, also a virtual competition, on February 27. The Mustangs advanced 37 out of 40 entries to the quarterfinals. The assistant coaches for Munster’s Speech team include: Don Fortner, Helen Engstrom, Kenneth O’Drobinak, Kathleen Boyle, Steven Stepnoski, Benjamin Boruff, and Helena Jancosek.

Engstrom, Fortner, and Mayer are in the IHSFA’s Hall of Fame. Engstrom is in the National Speech & Debate Association’s Hall of Fame. Since the program’s founding in 1965, Munster’s Speech and Debate program has won 20 state titles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts