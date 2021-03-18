Munster High Speech Team wins Class AA state tournament

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech team won the 2021 Indiana High School Forensics Association’s (IHSFA) Class AA State Tournament, the school's 11th straight championship in that division.

The Mustangs entered the competition’s elimination rounds, advancing 29 entries to the semi-finals and 19 entries to the final round held virtually March 13.

According to Jordan Mayer, who has directed Munster High School’s Speech & Debate program since 2010, Munster’s Speech team had the highest number of students advancing in the tournament and, with 206 points, was awarded the Ralph Lawson Trophy, which is bestowed on the overall State Championship team, regardless of Class size.

This honor is Munster’s ninth overall State Championship in the last 11 years. Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana, placed second with 161 Points.

“Our students understood that this season would look different,” Mayer said. “They stepped up by adapting to the virtual world. They partnered their talent and passion with deliberate practice and came prepared to compete.” Team members included:

Broadcasting

Bradley Bieniak - Quarterfinalist

Discussion