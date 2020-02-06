Munster High student is Forza Motorspot 7 state champ

MUNSTER — Ethan Boersma, a sophomore at Munster High School's eSports team, is the Indiana state champion in Forza Motorsport 7, one of the computer games played competitively throughout the state.
Munster's Forza Motorsport 7 team, as a whole, earned a second-place finish. At the recent state finals, Munster's Overwatch-Red and Rocket League-Cavalry teams earned second-place honors. Munster's Super Smash Brother Ultimate team placed third in the state.
Munster High School has had an eSports team since 2017 and is one of 15 high school eSport teams around the state participating in the Indiana High School eSports Network. The network is recognized as one of the Indiana Department of Education's STEM Competitions.
Teams compete with each other virtually throughout the season with the hope of qualifying for post-season play. Munster eSport team members compete in Forza Motorsport 7, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Hearthstone.
"They're not just sitting around playing video games," said Mike Paprestein, who co-sponsors the club with Jake Adams.
"Students are learning about leadership, teamwork and problem solving. Communication is a key component as well. They watch and rewatch their matches, analyzing how they can do better. I work in IT (information technology), and these kids are practicing skills they will use on the job."
Munster team members include:
Forza Motorsport 7: Ethan Boersma and Deondre Fuller.
Overwatch-Red: Haley Mize, Michael Bowers, Will Pacurar, Ubin Kim, Krishan Laskshmanaurthy, Carli Strbiak, Andrew Young, Anthony Montella and George Fischer.
Rocket League-Calvary: Anthony Montella, Jackson O'Dea, Robbie Tengin and Tyler Krucina.
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate: Keoni Kobelansky, Morgan Docter, Abbey Gorny, Garrett Tienstra, Leonard Linn, Zachary Best and Sirius Ortiz.
Like athletic teams at the high school, Munster's eSports team has a point system for lettering. Students earn points for their leadership skills, the technical assistance they provide, the community service hours they perform, and their placement in a post-season tournament.
To date, 15 students have an earned an eSports varsity letter.
"Students need to be hard-working and organized to earn a letter," said senior Haley Mize, club president.
"Our students keep track of the points they earn over the season and report it to the coaches. If they do not put forth that effort, they won't acquire the points they need to letter."