Munster High student is Forza Motorspot 7 state champ

MUNSTER — Ethan Boersma, a sophomore at Munster High School's eSports team, is the Indiana state champion in Forza Motorsport 7, one of the computer games played competitively throughout the state.

Munster's Forza Motorsport 7 team, as a whole, earned a second-place finish. At the recent state finals, Munster's Overwatch-Red and Rocket League-Cavalry teams earned second-place honors. Munster's Super Smash Brother Ultimate team placed third in the state.

Munster High School has had an eSports team since 2017 and is one of 15 high school eSport teams around the state participating in the Indiana High School eSports Network. The network is recognized as one of the Indiana Department of Education's STEM Competitions.

Teams compete with each other virtually throughout the season with the hope of qualifying for post-season play. Munster eSport team members compete in Forza Motorsport 7, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Hearthstone.

"They're not just sitting around playing video games," said Mike Paprestein, who co-sponsors the club with Jake Adams.