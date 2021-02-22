Munster HIgh teacher inducted into Indiana Thespian Hall of Fame

MUNSTER — Munster High School English/Theatre teacher Peggy Matanic has been inducted into the Indiana Thespian Hall of Fame.

The Indiana Thespians is the state chapter of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA). The EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, the honor society for educational theatre.

The organization’s Hall of Fame recognizes theatre educators with 20 or more years of experience for their contributions to the Indiana Thespians and the EdTA.

According to Ray Palasz, auditorium director for the Munster Theatre Co. and co-chapter director of the Indiana Thespians, Matanic was recognized for her work in not only partnering on the Munster Theatre Co., but also developing a strong program with the Wilbur Wright Theatre Co.

“Essentially, in the School Town of Munster, we have a seven-year theatre program,” Palasz said. “Students can start in 6th grade, and by the time they graduate from Munster High School, they will be well-prepared to study theatre after high school.

"Peggy’s students have tackled tough issues like the Holocaust and natural disasters through her contest plays, and she introduces to them various dialects through both the shows she produces and the individual Thespy events she coaches them in.”

Matanic, who has taught at Munster High School since 2007, teaches composition, English 11, technical theatre, and theatre arts. In addition to her activities with the high school and middle school theatre groups, she also sponsors the Gay-Straight Alliance Club at the high school.

