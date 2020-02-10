Munster hosts session on VIP training
MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department invites residents who are interested in receiving more information about participating as a Volunteer in Police Service (VIPS) to attend an orientation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb.y 19th at the Munster Police Department, located at 1001 Ridge Road in Munster.

The meeting will include information about the selection process, duties, and expectations of program volunteers. VIPS must be Munster residents, 21 and older, and assist with office duties, traffic direction, vacation checks, vehicle tows, funeral escorts, and patrolling neighborhoods and business districts as extra eyes and ears for the police. For more information, please contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.

