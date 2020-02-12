Munster Night Out wins national recognition

MUNSTER — National Night Out Against Crime is more than a one-day event in Munster.

The Munster Police Department and Choice Community Council have hosted the outing for 24 years.

The event, held in August in Munster Community Pool, promotes police and community partnerships through a variety of activities for all ages, such as a community parade, free swimming for residents, games, door prizes, emergency vehicle displays, a magic show and fireworks.

The Police Department also held several pre-events in the days leading up to the main event, including a Safety Bingo day for senior citizens, canned food drive, child safety seat check event, and a charity softball game for the Munster High School Best Buddies Club.

This past year's event in Munster attracted its highest estimated attendance (at least several thousand residents) and participation from the public, and the event continues to grow in participants and scheduled activities each year.

That effort has not gone unnoticed.

Munster police were notified in December the town's event was ranked 8th best National Night Out Against Crime events in the United States in the 15,000-50,000 population category.