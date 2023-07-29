MUNSTER — Munster's 28th Annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration kicks off with a parade at 4:30 Tuesday.

It steps off from community parade on Columbia Avenue between Park Drive and the south lot of Munster High School.

The parade will include first responders, veterans, representatives from the U.S. Army, community organizations, and school groups.

Residents are encouraged to line Columbia Avenue to cheer them on as they pass by and then follow the parade to the main event.

The main celebration begins at 5 p.m. at and around the area of the Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave., with a performance of the National Anthem.

The busy schedule includes kids games, door prizes, K-9 demonstrations, emergency vehicles, over 125 booth participants, special guests including former MLB player Hal Morris and former NFL player Tim Tyrrell, food vendors, music, student performances, and Citizenship Award presentations.

The Magic of John Measner, giveaways, a police helicopter landing, barrel car train rides, souvenir photos, and a closing fireworks show sponsored by Krazy Kaplan's Fireworks round out the celebration.

Members of the community are encouraged to display blue lights through Tuesday in support of the event and positive police and community partnerships.