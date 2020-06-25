Munster Rotary Club donates $5,000 to fight hunger

"During this time of crisis, resources are even more critical now than they have ever been. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March through May, the Food Bank has distributed 2,058,292 meals to our friends and neighbors in the Region.”

The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a more than 500% increase in the need for its services since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Its three food pantries serving Lake County residents have been doing everything that they can to keep a variety of nutritious foods on their shelves.

“Because of the increase in need, we have had difficulty maintaining a supply of all the food staples in the three food pantries at any given time. Sometimes we find ourselves out of milk, meats, bread and vegetables,” said Captain Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Munster for this generous donation. With their gift, we will now be able to acquire these foods from other sources when supplies are low. We are also thankful for our partnerships with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as well as Strack & Van Til Food Markets for helping us to meet these needs. We can’t fight this battle alone," Clark said.

Individuals and families who are struggling with hunger and in need of food assistance can contact The Salvation Army of Lake County at 219-838-0380 or by visiting their website at www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org. They can also contact the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana at 219-980-1777 or by visiting their website at www.FoodBankNWI.org. For those wanting more information on the Rotary Club of Munster, Indiana or the nearest Rotary Club serving their community, please visit www.MunsterRotary.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/RotaryClubOfMunsterIndiana.

