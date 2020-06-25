Munster Rotary Club donates $5,000 to fight hunger

MUNSTER — The Rotary Club of Munster presented a check for $2,500 each to two local nonprofits engaged in the battle to fight hunger in Northwest Indiana – The Salvation Army of Lake County and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
The presentation was made at the Food Bank’s headquarters and warehouse in Merrillville, with both donations being used to acquire more nutritious foods to meet the growing needs of individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rotary Clubs around the globe raise money and offer other support to provide scholarships and aid to other exceptional nonprofits that are serving humanity,” said Subir Bandyopadhyay, president of the Rotary Club of Munster.
“We are local people from all business sectors seeking to provide help to our neighbors where it is most needed. Food banks and other humanitarian organizations have seen the need for food multiply since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We can think of no better way to put our donation to work to help people in need than to support these two fine organizations,” Bandyopadhyay said.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is grateful to our community partners including Rotary Club of Munster and The Salvation Army of Lake County for their continued support and partnership in our fight against hunger.," said Victor Garcia, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
"During this time of crisis, resources are even more critical now than they have ever been. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March through May, the Food Bank has distributed 2,058,292 meals to our friends and neighbors in the Region.”
The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a more than 500% increase in the need for its services since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Its three food pantries serving Lake County residents have been doing everything that they can to keep a variety of nutritious foods on their shelves.
“Because of the increase in need, we have had difficulty maintaining a supply of all the food staples in the three food pantries at any given time. Sometimes we find ourselves out of milk, meats, bread and vegetables,” said Captain Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Munster for this generous donation. With their gift, we will now be able to acquire these foods from other sources when supplies are low. We are also thankful for our partnerships with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as well as Strack & Van Til Food Markets for helping us to meet these needs. We can’t fight this battle alone," Clark said.
Individuals and families who are struggling with hunger and in need of food assistance can contact The Salvation Army of Lake County at 219-838-0380 or by visiting their website at www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org. They can also contact the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana at 219-980-1777 or by visiting their website at www.FoodBankNWI.org. For those wanting more information on the Rotary Club of Munster, Indiana or the nearest Rotary Club serving their community, please visit www.MunsterRotary.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/RotaryClubOfMunsterIndiana.
