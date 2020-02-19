'Munster's Got Talent' to light up the stage

MUNSTER — Talented middle and high schoolers from Munster are set to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Theatre at the Center to compete for the title of “Munster’s Most Talented” and a grand prize of $250.
It is the second annual show, which serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Munster High School Marching Mustangs. The band placed fourth at the state finals in November at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Winter Percussion ensemble has won the state finals for two consecutive years. The band program also includes Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and Color Guard.
A total of 13 students will perform in February:
Mia Buono, Dance
Gabriella Kajmakoski, Dance
Eliana Candelaria ,Vocal Solo
Patience Thorbs, Vocal Solo
Delaney Craig, Guitar/Vocal solo
DeAnthony Bowden, Vocal solo
Ariyah Jamerson, Vocal solo
Jack Sklar, Drum solo
Joe Hladek, Sam Thompson, Keane Haesle, Band
Tatum Hernandez, Vocal solo
Tickets are $20 and $10 for students age 3 to 18. They can be purchased at munsterband.org, at the Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, or go online at https://www.theatreatthecenter.com/subscriptions/buy-tickets.