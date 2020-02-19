'Munster's Got Talent' to light up the stage

MUNSTER — Talented middle and high schoolers from Munster are set to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Theatre at the Center to compete for the title of “Munster’s Most Talented” and a grand prize of $250.

It is the second annual show, which serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Munster High School Marching Mustangs. The band placed fourth at the state finals in November at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Winter Percussion ensemble has won the state finals for two consecutive years. The band program also includes Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and Color Guard.

A total of 13 students will perform in February:

Mia Buono, Dance

Gabriella Kajmakoski, Dance

Eliana Candelaria ,Vocal Solo

Patience Thorbs, Vocal Solo

Delaney Craig, Guitar/Vocal solo

DeAnthony Bowden, Vocal solo

Ariyah Jamerson, Vocal solo

Jack Sklar, Drum solo

Joe Hladek, Sam Thompson, Keane Haesle, Band

Tatum Hernandez, Vocal solo

Tickets are $20 and $10 for students age 3 to 18. They can be purchased at munsterband.org, at the Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, or go online at https://www.theatreatthecenter.com/subscriptions/buy-tickets.

